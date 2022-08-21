NDMA issues expected flash flooding alerts to all provincial, federal emergency Deptts.

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised all the provincial and Federal ministries concerned and emergency departments to ensure beforehand arrangements to cope with the moderate flash flooding predicted in rivers and nullahs of Eastern Balochistan.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division has forecast moderate flash flooding in the Rivers and Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during next 24 hours and heavy flooding after 24 hours.

It added that 'Medium to High Level Flooding' is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus till tomorrow (Monday).