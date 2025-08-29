Open Menu

NDMA Issues Flood Warning At Headmarala

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued flood warning in River Chenab at Headmarala.

As a precautionary measures, the NDMA issued warning through SMS to cell-phone users.

The NDMA said high flood expected in River Chenab at Headmarala, Head Khanki and Head Qadrabad.

It alerted people to be ready during any emergency situation in these areas.

