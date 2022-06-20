UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Fresh Downpour Alert In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

NDMA issues fresh downpour alert in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued advisory for all departments concerned to remain alert as series of heavy rains may start in the country from today.

According to the latest advisory released by Pakistan Meteorological Department, the series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers, beginning in upper and central parts of the country from Monday, will continue till Wednesday.

The relevant authorities including all provincial departments, National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organisation and other institutions asked to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

The new rain spell might trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The heavy falls my generate flash flooding in local nullahs in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The NDMA has also advised public living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency to the authorities concerned.

