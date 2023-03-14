UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Guidelines For DRM Measures During Summer Season

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NDMA issues guidelines for DRM measures during Summer season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed guidelines for the departments concerned to ensure timely measures for disaster risk management (DRM) during the upcoming summer season.

The Authority in its guidelines mentioned that with the onset of the summer season; heatwaves, forest fires and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events could be expected across the country in respective hazard-prone areas.

It noted that based on the vulnerability of different regions, the impacts could vary, hence requiring requisite preparations by respective disaster management authorities, rescue agencies, line departments and local administrations.

The NDMA guidelines underscored the need for proactive measures from all provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), state disaster management authority (SDMA-AJK), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, health departments, line departments, rescue agencies, responders, urban search and rescue (USAR) teams, Armed Forces and Federal departments and ministries to undertake dynamic measures to ensure timely preparations and response against likely hazards.

For Heatwave, the guidelines stated that PDMAs in collaboration with district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) and local administration would carry out extensive awareness campaigns for sensitizing the public to likely dangers associated with heatwave-like conditions and associated preventive measures.

Moreover, the ministries, departments and local administration should undertake the required measures for protecting children from exposure to heatwave conditions in education institutes. Identification of high-risk areas and establishment of heatstroke treatment centres with required doctors and paramedic staff and water.

It also advised the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for enhancing departmental and hospital capacities to manage heatwave conditions.

For individual measures, the NDMA guidelines advised the masses to remain hydrated; drink sufficient quantity of water, keep a drinking water bottle for regular intake, stay cool; avoid exposure to direct sunlight and crowded spaces, remain informed; keep track of local weather conditions to avoid exposure to extreme conditions and in case of any signs of illness consult a qualified physician to seek expert medical advice.

It also exhorted to plan work, exercise and outdoor activities; manage work timeline according to weather conditions and avoid unnecessary exposure to heatwave-like conditions, special attention and care to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions must be ensured.

The guidelines also underscored the need for vehicular fitness as vehicles and humans both can be adversely affected due to heatwave-like conditions, ensure that moves and travels were planned to avoid unnecessary exposure to heat and sun.

For Forest and Urban Fires, it is advised to carry out immediate risk and vulnerability assessment of respective regions to identify fire-prone sites and areas. The NDMA guidelines also demanded expediting the work of preparation and mitigation measures in forests namely the creation of fire lines and lanes, ditches, clearance of dry foliage, and dry grass, planning and executing controlled fires. All measures in line with standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the forest department must be ensured.

It also underscored the need for fire drills, the fitness of equipment, readiness of water supply and replenishment points, checking and refilling of fire extinguishers, and local communities' engagement at fire-prone sites to enable round-the-clock monitoring and feedback mechanism for early warnings and alerts for at-risk population and assets, (areas in the vicinity of forests and high-rise buildings/ storage facilities/ warehouses etc).

The NDMA in its guidelines also advised holding forest and urban fire mock exercises for both departmental preparedness and combined exercises with all stakeholders for the readiness of men and machinery and equipment.

For the GLOF events, it mentioned carrying out immediate risk and vulnerability assessment of respective regions to identify possible GLOF sites and areas in addition to already identified locations.

It also noted to ensure a clock monitoring mechanism, and arrangements through all possible means and resources, especially involving the local communities for immediate dissemination of early warnings.

Moreover, a mass awareness campaign for the general public on GLOFs in at-risk areas covering key steps like avoiding unnecessary movement in such areas, especially across nullahs, streams and rivers, high risk associated with the exponential rise of flow or discharge, which can result in washing away of houses, infrastructure, vehicles, humans and livestock, alerting general masses living in low-lying areas to exercise extra caution including community-based alert system, evacuation plan of at-risk community and conduct of evacuation drills.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and Traffic Police should advise travellers regarding likely situations, dangers and safety measures, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Fire Police Education Flood Water Vehicles Traffic Alert Gilgit Baltistan All From

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

55 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

55 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

1 hour ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

1 hour ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.