UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Issues Guidelines To Prevent Novel Coronavirus Spread Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

NDMA issues guidelines to prevent novel coronavirus spread threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines for the general public to prevent novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak threat.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the nCoV caused numerous deaths in its origin city of Wuhan, China and was a viral disease getting transferred among people through contact of droplets of affected person.

The guidelines, he said had clearly mentioned that any person affected from flu and cough should cover his or her nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow to prevent release of droplets openly in the air.

However, the people should regularly wash hands with soap and water or Alcohol-based hand rub or sanitizer. "If you have flu symptoms, keep a distance of at least 1 metre from other people as it can save the healthy persons from major droplets.

Avoid hugging or shaking hands if you symptoms of flu. Dispose of used tissues properly immediately after use.

The person should remain careful in case of fever, cough, difficult breathing and immediately consult a doctor to diagnose the problem.

In case a person has got flu symptoms should stay home from work, school or crowded places until the health conditions improves to better," it added.

The NDMA guidelines to prevent nCoV had emphasized the habit to wash hands after every critical moment including before and after coughing, sneezing, looking after an ill patient, cooking, eating, playing with pets, defecation and every time when hands get dirty.

Moreover, it also advised the masses to frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water and also avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

In case of fever, flu and cough the affected person should avoid traveling and consult a doctor for proper treatment and share all the travel details with the physicians, it added.

/778

Related Topics

Water China Doctor Wuhan Russian Ruble All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

13 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

14 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.