UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Heatwave Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

NDMA issues heatwave alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued heatwave alert owing to persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, likely rise in day temperatures in various parts of the country

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued heatwave alert owing to persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, likely rise in day temperatures in various parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, during the current week, heatwave started from Monday to continue till 20 March which was predicted by Pakistan Met Department.

PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA and ICT administration have been directed to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centres.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert March From

Recent Stories

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's PO ..

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's POS draw

6 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ..

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain ..

Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain closed on March 16

9 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

10 seconds ago
 Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

12 seconds ago
 Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20 ..

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>