NDMA issues heatwave alert

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued heatwave alert owing to persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, likely rise in day temperatures in various parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, during the current week, heatwave started from Monday to continue till 20 March which was predicted by Pakistan Met Department.

PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA and ICT administration have been directed to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centres.