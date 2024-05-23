Open Menu

NDMA Issues Heatwave To Continue For Several Districts Of Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

NDMA issues heatwave to continue for several districts of Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Representative of National Disaster Management Authority Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah Thursday said that

NDMA has issued guidelines concerning the imminent heatwave expected to strike various districts of Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan where conditions are likely to prevail during the current week.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the effects of climate change are evident in the increasing frequency and intensity of the heatwaves which have hit Pakistan in recent years.

The NDMA has also directed the concerned officials to take weather awareness measures to ensure the safety of tourists and travelers.

The farmers are advised to carry out agricultural activities keeping in mind the weather, adding, while the tourists should plan their trip keeping in mind the weather conditions of the hilly areas.

Replying a question, he said in view of heat wave and its hazardous impacts on health, people are advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

In light of the predicted heatwave and its potential hazardous impacts, the NDMA has advised the public to take necessary precautions.

People are urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to minimize the effects of the heat. It is also recommended to remain indoors during peak sunlight hours to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Heat Wave PTV

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

5 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

15 hours ago
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

15 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

15 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

15 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

15 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan