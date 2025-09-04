NDMA issues high alert as Sutlej river flood risk intensifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high alert for the Sutlej river, warning of dangerously rising water levels triggered by ongoing releases from India’s Pong and Bhakra dams.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has also sounded a high-level warning, urging communities along the riverbanks to prepare for potential flooding.

At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej River has surged to an exceptionally high flood level, with recorded flows reaching 335,591 cusecs.

This sharp increase is directly linked to substantial water discharges from Pong Dam, currently at 98% capacity, and Bhakra Dam, which stands at approximately 96%.

Downstream areas are now facing heightened flood threats. Sulemanki is expected to experience a high flood situation, with an estimated outflow of 132,000 cusecs.

Islam Headworks is also at risk, with projected discharge levels nearing 95,700 cusecs, placing it in the medium to high flood category.

Authorities anticipate that the Sutlej River will maintain these elevated flood levels over the coming days. A prolonged high flood situation is likely at both Sulemanki and islam Headworks, posing serious risks to several districts, including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Burewala, Arifwala, and Bahawalnagar.

The rising waters threaten vast stretches of agricultural land, rural settlements, and fragile infrastructure, raising concerns over potential displacement and widespread damage.

In response, the NDMA has confirmed its active coordination with provincial and district administrations to facilitate safe evacuations and oversee relief efforts.

Citizens have been strongly advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and, in case of emergency, contact Rescue 1122 or other designated emergency services.