NDMA Issues Instructions To GBDMA, DDMAs To Remain Observant, Vigilant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NDMA issues instructions to GBDMA, DDMAs to remain observant, vigilant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to Gilgit-Baltistan DMA (GBDMA) and DDMAs to remain observant and vigilant as there is possibility of flash floods, landslides and gusty winds in vulnerable areas of the region.

These instructions were issued on the basis of Pakistan Meteorological Department Glacial Lake Outburst Flood alert owing to prevailing weather conditions and rain spells in Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The GBDMA has been directed to coordinate with departments concerned to ensure arrangement and pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.

