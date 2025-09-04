NDMA Issues Landslide Alert For Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert warning of potential landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
The advisory follows forecasts of possible rainfall in the region, raising risks in vulnerable areas.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), widespread heavy rainfall is expected across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including districts such as Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Haveli, Bagh, Poonch, and Sudhnoti
The anticipated downpour and possible flooding have significantly increased the risk of landslides, particularly along the Karakoram Highway.
Vulnerable stretches include Torghar Road (120 km), Batagram Road (140 km), Shangla Road (160 km), Lower Kohistan Road (180 km), and Tatta Pani Road (320–360 km).
According to NDMA, vulnerable areas include Gilgit Road (between 400–420 km), as well as mountainous zones in Hunza, Rondu , Skardu, and Chitral. The authority has strongly advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel in these regions.
Residents and travelers are urged to stay informed about weather and road conditions through radio, television, and the NDMA Disaster Alert app.
