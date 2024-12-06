NDMA issues rain, snowfall alert for upper parts of country

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert for the upper parts of the country, forecasting mostly cold weather, isolated rainfall, and snowfall over mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert for the upper parts of the country, forecasting mostly cold weather, isolated rainfall, and snowfall over mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NDMA in an advisory residents are urged to stay updated through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for safety guidelines.

The NDMA has advised local authorities, emergency responders, and the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Travelers in northern and hilly areas are cautioned about slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Farmers are urged to protect their crops from potential weather impacts.

Furthermore, individuals in smog-affected areas are advised to limit outdoor exposure and take precautions during periods of low visibility.

The NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) predicts cold and dry weather with likely smog/fog in Punjab’s plains.

Cloudy weather with isolated rain is expected in the Potohar region, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, and northeastern Punjab, from 7th to 8th December 2024.

The NDMA has forecast mainly cold weather with isolated rain and snow over hills in GB and AJK from 7th to 12th December 2024. Similarly, cold and dry weather is expected across Sindh from 7th to 12th December 2024.