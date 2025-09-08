Open Menu

NDMA Issues Torrential Rain Alert For Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

NDMA issues torrential rain alert for Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an urgent weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall across parts of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to an alert from the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), intermittent rainfall is forecast in the northeastern and southern districts of Punjab, including Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Sargodha.

Meanwhile, heavy and thunderous downpours are expected in Multan, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Liaqatpur, Zahir Pir, Sadiqabad, and Rahim Yar Khan. The NEOC has warned of urban flooding, overflowing streams, and landslides in hilly areas due to the intensity of the rainfall.

In Sindh, southern districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, affecting Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mithi, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Karachi, and surrounding areas.

Light, intermittent showers are forecast for upper and central Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Jamshoro, and nearby localities.

In Balochistan, several districts are expected to receive intermittent showers with thunderstorms, particularly in Zhob,

Loralai, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Sui, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, and Lasbela. The alert also notes the possibility of gusty winds and storms, which may lead to landslides, overflowing streams, and falling trees, potentially causing power outages.

Authorities have advised the public, especially travelers, to remain cautious and stay updated on weather conditions.

