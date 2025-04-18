NDMA Issues Travel Advisory As Severe Weather Looms Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high-alert travel advisory for multiple regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as intense rainfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms are forecast to batter the province within the next 12 hours.
The NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has identified Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, and Waziristan as high-risk areas. The severe weather system is expected to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hailstorms, which may trigger flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage.
Authorities have strongly advised residents and travelers to exercise extreme caution. The advisory specifically warns against unnecessary travel in hilly and landslide-prone regions, including Hazara and Malakand divisions.
Motorists have been urged to verify road conditions before embarking on journeys, as heavy rains could block key routes and disrupt transportation.
The NDMA has also highlighted risks to vulnerable structures, standing crops, and power infrastructure due to strong winds and hail. Residents in low-lying areas have been alerted to potential flash flooding, while those in mountainous zones should remain vigilant for possible landslides.
Emergency response teams are on high alert, and the public has been instructed to follow updates from local disaster management authorities. The NDMA emphasized that adherence to safety guidelines is critical to minimizing risks and ensuring public safety during the extreme weather event.
