NDMA Issues Travelling Guidelines For Tourists Aiming To Visit Popular Destinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:18 PM

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aiming to visit popular destinations

Expecting a large number of tourists to popular destinations including Murree, Galiyat, Abbottabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Naran, Kaghan and other northern areas, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued precautionary measures for the travellers to avoid any tragic incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :

The travelling guidelines have advised tourists to check the weather forecasts, websites and social media handlers of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), NDMA and respective region-specific alerts as their safety measures.

The advisory has suggested that visitors should check the road situation of the intended route from the helpline and websites of National Highways and Motorway police. The advisory recommended that travellers should properly maintain the vehicle, carry anti-skid chains and keep fluid for the radiator during journey.

Tourists have been advised to ensure the availability of accommodation and carry the necessary medicines, warm clothing for extreme weather, and food items for at least 24 hours.

NDMA has also issued an advisory for the local administration by asking them to keep the reporting systems active in vulnerable areas and to engage the local communities at hazard-prone sites.

The guidelines have advised the authorities to generate and propagate the region-specific warnings along with coordination with relevant departments for the pre-placement of appropriate machinery at choke points.

The advisory has suggested the activation of the tourists' facilitation centres and Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs). The advisory has also stressed on devising city-based snow clearance and traffic management plans.

