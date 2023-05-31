UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Warning About Potential Impacts Of Rainfall In Central, Northern Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 06:45 PM

NDMA issues warning about potential impacts of rainfall in central, northern regions

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possible impacts of light to moderate rainfall in the central and northern regions of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possible impacts of light to moderate rainfall in the central and northern regions of the country.

According to the NDMA, there was a possibility of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in some areas. Moreover, the NDMA has identified potential risks of landslides in mountainous regions, flash flooding, and hill torrents in vulnerable areas due to rain.

Besides, property, crops, and vegetation might also be damaged due to hailstorms.The NDMA has advised people in vulnerable areas, including mountainous regions to take extra caution.

The authority has also urged citizens to stay up-to-date with the latest weather reports and follow advisories issued by the Provincial authorities to minimize potential damage. NDMA further added that in case of an emergency, citizens should reach out to the relevant authorities for immediate assistance.

The NDMA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens throughout the country. As the weather situation develops, NDMA will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant advisories accordingly.

