Open Menu

NDMA Launches Documentary Series To Combat Climate Change, Boost Disaster Preparedness

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

NDMA launches documentary series to combat climate change, boost disaster preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has unveiled a groundbreaking documentary series aimed at raising awareness about climate change, hazard profiles, and region-specific vulnerabilities.

This effort is a key component of NDMA’s comprehensive risk communication strategy, aimed at improving public awareness and cultivating a culture of preparedness within communities, said a press release issued here Friday.

Pakistan, ranked as the 5th most climate-vulnerable country globally, continues to face the increasing challenges of climate change. Recognized as one of humanity’s greatest security threats, climate change acts as a risk multiplier, exacerbating hazards with profound potential consequences.

The latest installment in the series sheds light on Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM), an empowering approach that equips local communities with the knowledge and tools to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Developed in collaboration with UNICEF and the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), this initiative emphasizes resilience-building through education, early warning systems, and active community engagement.

This documentary underscores the transformative power of collective action, showcasing how communities, supported by global and local partnerships, can save lives and create safer, more resilient futures.

The NDMA invites everyone to watch the documentary to learn more about this important work. Together, we can work towards a prepared and resilient Pakistan.

Recent Stories

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

33 minutes ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

48 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

1 hour ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

3 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan