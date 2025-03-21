NDMA Launches Documentary Series To Combat Climate Change, Boost Disaster Preparedness
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has unveiled a groundbreaking documentary series aimed at raising awareness about climate change, hazard profiles, and region-specific vulnerabilities.
This effort is a key component of NDMA’s comprehensive risk communication strategy, aimed at improving public awareness and cultivating a culture of preparedness within communities, said a press release issued here Friday.
Pakistan, ranked as the 5th most climate-vulnerable country globally, continues to face the increasing challenges of climate change. Recognized as one of humanity’s greatest security threats, climate change acts as a risk multiplier, exacerbating hazards with profound potential consequences.
The latest installment in the series sheds light on Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM), an empowering approach that equips local communities with the knowledge and tools to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.
Developed in collaboration with UNICEF and the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), this initiative emphasizes resilience-building through education, early warning systems, and active community engagement.
This documentary underscores the transformative power of collective action, showcasing how communities, supported by global and local partnerships, can save lives and create safer, more resilient futures.
The NDMA invites everyone to watch the documentary to learn more about this important work. Together, we can work towards a prepared and resilient Pakistan.
