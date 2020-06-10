UrduPoint.com
NDMA Launches Helpline To Facilitate Plasma Donations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

NDMA launches helpline to facilitate plasma donations

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a dedicated helpline to make the process of plasma donation easy and hassle free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a dedicated helpline to make the process of plasma donation easy and hassle free.

According to NDMA spokesman, the helpline, 0304 111 01 61, working round the clock, aimed at registering and facilitating the recovered COVID-19 patients, who wanted to donate their plasma.

The coronavirus recovered patients have been asked to contact the helpline for donating their plasma.

The authority has deployed a focal person for data entry of the donors.

The information about plasma donating volunteers would be kept secret.

He urged coronavirus recovering patients to donate their plasma for curing maximum COVID-19 patients to help save precious lives.

