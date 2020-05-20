NDMA launches operation to kill locust in Killa Khair Garh, RYK

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched operation to kill locust swarms in Killa Khair Garh and Rahim Yar Khan areas.

According to MDMA spokesman, the joint operation was conducted last night by the Plants Protection Department and Agriculture Department in collaboration with Pakistan army, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The malathion spray was poured in the ground operation with the help of micron air control vehicles. The helicopters of army aviation also participated in it.

Locusts entered into Rahim Yar Khan from Lodhran last Tuesday.

