NDMA Member Visits Rescue-1122 Headquarters, Academy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:34 PM

NDMA member visits Rescue-1122 headquarters, academy

On behalf of Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan, Member Operations Brig Waseem-Uddin visited the Rescue-1122 (Punjab Emergency Services) Headquarters & Academy, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :

He was briefed about the use of modern equipment in rescue operations as well as their use in at the Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

He also met Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of the Emergency Services Academy, the first United Nations INSARAG Certified in South Asia, and discussed with Director General/ Commander of PRT Dr Rizwan Naseer for joint training schedule of other Urban Search & Rescue Teams of the country and coordination mechanism for deployment of the UN certified rescue team in case of disaster inland or abroad.

Brig Waseem congratulated the Pakistan Rescue Team and said it was a milestone achievement to get the UN certification for disaster response. The NDMA would provide all possible support and arrange mutual training programs and exercises to enhance the capacity of different disaster response teams of the country, he promised.

He took briefing on the process of urban search and rescue training, international certification and specialised purpose-built training simulators at the academy and ongoing specialised training activities of fire, rescue, medical, deep well rescue, burns, house fire, height rescue, water rescue, swimming, urban search & rescue, and physical fitness training.

The NDMA member operations also visited the provincial monitoring cell, established to ensure uniform standard of service in all districts of Punjab.

In the cell, he was briefed about the monitoring system which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback and the overall emergency data. He observed emergency operations that Rescue Service has rescued over 9.3 million victims of emergencies and saved losses over Rs 500 billion in over 163,000 fire incidents by timely emergency response and professional freighting.

