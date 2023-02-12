NDMA, NLC mobilise 21 more relief trucks for earthquake affected in Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) on Sunday mobilised some 21 more trucks of NLC containing over 1,650 tonnes of relief goods being sent to the affected brothers and sisters of Turkiye and Syria.

The NDMA and NLC continued relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria after it's decision to speed up relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

The relief supplies included 2,084 tents and 27,280 blankets.

It added that Pakistan would not leave its affected brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria alone in this hour of difficulty.

Pakistan Army, people and government institutions were always ready to serve their affected brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria, it added.