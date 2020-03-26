NDMA organizes disinfectant spray at public places, buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday has initiated to sprinkle disinfectant spray at public places and buildings across the country to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday has initiated to sprinkle disinfectant spray at public places and buildings across the country to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

NDMA spokesperson said in the wake of country-wide mitigation measures the disinfectant spray was carried out in the offices of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Kohsar Block and Election Commission of Pakistan.