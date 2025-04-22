Open Menu

NDMA Organizes Seminar On “Strengthening Risk Communication Through Impactful Disaster Reporting”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 07:21 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday conducted a seminar titled “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting” here at the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Auditorium

The seminar brought together a diverse group of media professionals, disaster management practitioners, policymakers, youth influencers, and representatives from government and non-government organizations to discuss the evolving role of media in disaster risk communication and preparedness.

Chairman NDMA underscored the growing importance of responsible disaster reporting in an age of rapid information dissemination. A comprehensive media brief was presented by the Deputy Director Media, highlighting innovative strategies and AI driven initiative for effective risk communication.

The seminar featured two thematic sessions, first session focused on understanding the framework of disaster reporting, emphasizing the media's influence on public perception and behavior during emergencies while second session highlighted the media’s role in risk awareness and resource mobilization, showcasing successful collaborations between media, government, and humanitarian organizations.

Senator Sherry Rehman graced the seminar as chief guest, while delivering the closing address, emphasized the importance of community-centric communication frameworks to strengthen national resilience. She highlighted the need for media to act as a strategic partner in disaster preparedness and response efforts.

Distinguished speakers included renowned journalists, communication experts, senior media consultants and youth influencers who shared rich perspectives from their experience in the field.

