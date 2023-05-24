UrduPoint.com

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 04:59 PM

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

A two-member delegation comprising of Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman NDMA and Mr. Idrees Mehsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) attended Partnership Days Event of Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) on invite of World Bank in Washington DC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 May, 2023) A two-member delegation comprising of Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman NDMA and Mr. Idrees Mehsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) attended Partnership Days Event of Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) on invite of World Bank in Washington DC.
The Chairman as panelist highlighted the requirements for making Pakistan a resilient country, “Developing economies critically need innovative DRR approaches based on local challenges and necessities” he mentioned.

Chairman unveiled the way forward for a remodelled NDMA that will be able to tackle upcoming challenges owing to multiple hazards, particularly climate change induced. He emphasized need for collaboration to incorporate community centric AI based/tech driven early warning capabilities to forecast disasters, which also could be a key solution to minimize time and again financial assistance by donors in affected regions.

The Chairman, during panel discussion also suggested that the World Bank financial strategy developments for DRR and other frameworks must include spontaneity and shared DRR instruments.

Pakistan has demonstrated default resilience and adaptation, which requires support in value addition of protocols, he added.


At later part of the day, the delegation also held productive sessions with Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US state Department and Ms.

Marcia Wong, Deputy Assistant to the Administrator, in USAID HQs Washington. During meetings the NDMA delegation discussed crucial need to collate with academia and DM responders of vulnerable countries with global universities, for building forward on existing knowledge and capitalization of existing indigenous capabilities.

They further specified requirement to formulate and connect a team of all DM stakeholders including local/global partners working in silos, for pre identifying risks and preparation of plans of actions for foreseeable potential disasters.

NDMA delegation is currently representing Pakistan in sessions/meetings pertaining to disaster risk management and financing, organized by global partners/stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Washington Event All Asia

Recent Stories

vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

45 minutes ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

60 minutes ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

2 hours ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

2 hours ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.