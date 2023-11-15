Open Menu

NDMA, PDMA Balochistan Unite For Unprecedented Flood Simulation In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NDMA, PDMA Balochistan Unite for unprecedented Flood Simulation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with PDMA Balochistan, showcases a substantial commitment to disaster preparedness by organizing a pioneering SimEx on floods and earthquake emergencies in Quetta from November 15 to 17, 2023.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Zubair Jamali inaugurated the Simulation Exercises and appreciated the efforts of NDMA for a proactive approach to deal with disasters and emergencies.

As part of a proactive approach, the NDMA has initiated a series of Simulation Exercises at national and provincial level.

The purpose of conducting multi-hazard mock exercises was to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Balochistan's disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation.

He emphasized the need for effective coordination and cooperation among all agencies involved in disaster management and relief activities.

Zubair Jamali lauded the efforts of NDMA for conducting mock drills and exercises on disasters and emergency situation in Balochistan.

Jamali mentioned that NDMA has played a proactive role in enhancing the national preparedness and response structure for any disaster.

Seven syndicates participated in the mock exercise in Quetta, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, District Disaster Management Authorities, and NGOs

The syndicates conducted mock drills on preparedness and response based on various scenarios such as cyclones, forest fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), a digital hub of proactive modelling is capable of gathering, fusing and interpolating climate intelligence, social data, geo hazard mappings software to project IT-driven trajectories for disasters and emergency modelling for inciting national preparedness.

The authority to assess disaster risks to anticipate disaster probabilities and plan response through a proactive approach.

The NDMA conducted the first SimEx at a national level was held in March 2023 in Islamabad. Following the success of the national level SimEx that supported the disaster preparedness efforts for the monsoon season this year.

To examine the technical-driven probabilistic recurrence of floods, forest fires, earthquakes, and coastal emergencies in Balochistan, the exercise would enable the provincial departments and local administrations to preparedness plans at all tiers.

Emergency responders, including NDMA, PDMA Balochistan, Armed Forces, UN organizations, NGOs, and Representatives of other coordinating departments participated in the scenario-based tabletop SimEx organised by NDMA.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Balochistan Quetta United Nations Hub March November All From

Recent Stories

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

46 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

20 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

50 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livest ..

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

14 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

14 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

14 minutes ago
 Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for ..

Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for GDS trading on PSX

12 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan