NDMA, PDMA Balochistan Unite for unprecedented Flood Simulation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with PDMA Balochistan, showcases a substantial commitment to disaster preparedness by organizing a pioneering SimEx on floods and earthquake emergencies in Quetta from November 15 to 17, 2023.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Zubair Jamali inaugurated the Simulation Exercises and appreciated the efforts of NDMA for a proactive approach to deal with disasters and emergencies.

As part of a proactive approach, the NDMA has initiated a series of Simulation Exercises at national and provincial level.

The purpose of conducting multi-hazard mock exercises was to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Balochistan's disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation.

He emphasized the need for effective coordination and cooperation among all agencies involved in disaster management and relief activities.

Zubair Jamali lauded the efforts of NDMA for conducting mock drills and exercises on disasters and emergency situation in Balochistan.

Jamali mentioned that NDMA has played a proactive role in enhancing the national preparedness and response structure for any disaster.

Seven syndicates participated in the mock exercise in Quetta, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, District Disaster Management Authorities, and NGOs

The syndicates conducted mock drills on preparedness and response based on various scenarios such as cyclones, forest fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), a digital hub of proactive modelling is capable of gathering, fusing and interpolating climate intelligence, social data, geo hazard mappings software to project IT-driven trajectories for disasters and emergency modelling for inciting national preparedness.

The authority to assess disaster risks to anticipate disaster probabilities and plan response through a proactive approach.

The NDMA conducted the first SimEx at a national level was held in March 2023 in Islamabad. Following the success of the national level SimEx that supported the disaster preparedness efforts for the monsoon season this year.

To examine the technical-driven probabilistic recurrence of floods, forest fires, earthquakes, and coastal emergencies in Balochistan, the exercise would enable the provincial departments and local administrations to preparedness plans at all tiers.

Emergency responders, including NDMA, PDMA Balochistan, Armed Forces, UN organizations, NGOs, and Representatives of other coordinating departments participated in the scenario-based tabletop SimEx organised by NDMA.