NDMA, PDMAs Asked To Complete Survey Of Flood Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to speed up the survey of the flood hit areas to expedite the rehabilitation process

The minister presided over a meeting of National Flood Response Coordination Center here and reviewed the progress of relief activities in the flood affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Chairman NDMA, heads of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and other senior officials of the concerned departments. The minister said that providing support to the flood affected people was the top priority of the government which was continued since day one.

He said the whole nation was on the back of affected people across the country. While giving direction to speed up the survey process, Ahsan Iqbal said the survey should be completed as early as possible. He pointed out the affected people in the flood hit areas were receiving multiple disease due to standing water which was creating more difficulties among the people.He stressed the authorities from health ministry and provincial governments to intensify the health care activities in those areas saying that the International and domestic NGOs should be involved in this process to provide benefits to the maximum people.         

