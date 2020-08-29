NDMA plans to clean storm drains in Karachi: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) planed to clean the storm drains in Karachi, but it could not be expected that the filth would be cleaned up in a day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) planed to clean the storm drains in Karachi, but it could not be expected that the filth would be cleaned up in a day.

In a tweet, he said that "I drove all over Karachi today and met protesters against Karachi Electric and Sindh Government in Kharadar who are without electricity for 60 hrs and their neighborhood is flooded in knee deep water", adding that he also met the AC in Kharadar.

He said that water was being drained, adding that "pumps will then go to Bombay Bazar to drain water so electricity can be restored in the neighborhood.""Our lawmakers are doing what they can to give temporary relief to people while long term planning for permanent solutions is being prepared," he added.