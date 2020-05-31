NDMA plans to dispatch 100 ventilators to provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would deliver 100 ventilators among four provinces to cope with increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

An Authority's spokesman said in a statement that the plan was to dispatch 10 each Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to all four provinces.

Likewise 10 each Non Invasive BiPAP portable ventilators would also be dispatched to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan for COVID-19 patients.

NDMA has also arranged the installation and after sale service facilities, training of doctors, paramedics for optimum utilisation of ventilators.

He said that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) of Federal capital had already been provided the required number of ventilators.