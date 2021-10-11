NDMA playing vital role in dealing emergencies, natural calamities: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was playing a key role in dealing with emergencies and natural calamities.

He expressed pride over the joint efforts of the government and the people for redressal of issues of affected people in earthquake hit areas including Harnai district.

He expressed these views in a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz at Governor House.

Dealing with the situation in a timely manner is a sign of living nations, he said, adding that these are our glorious national values and traditions on the basis of which we become one in every hour of need while the NDMA has a key role to play in this regard.

The Governor said that the relief and rehabilitation activities have been intensified to alleviate the loss of life and property due to the recent earthquake.

The Governor thanked Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz for expressing solidarity over the loss of precious lives and financial losses in the earthquake.