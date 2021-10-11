UrduPoint.com

NDMA Playing Vital Role In Dealing Emergencies, Natural Calamities: Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

NDMA playing vital role in dealing emergencies, natural calamities: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was playing a key role in dealing with emergencies and natural calamities.

He expressed pride over the joint efforts of the government and the people for redressal of issues of affected people in earthquake hit areas including Harnai district.

He expressed these views in a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz at Governor House.

Dealing with the situation in a timely manner is a sign of living nations, he said, adding that these are our glorious national values and traditions on the basis of which we become one in every hour of need while the NDMA has a key role to play in this regard.

The Governor said that the relief and rehabilitation activities have been intensified to alleviate the loss of life and property due to the recent earthquake.

The Governor thanked Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz for expressing solidarity over the loss of precious lives and financial losses in the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Governor Harnai Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

1 minute ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

16 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

16 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

46 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.