NDMA, PMD to be integrated into MoCC, says Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said a summary has been forwarded to the prime minister to integrate National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) into Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC).

He was addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change held here with Senator Sitara Ayaz in Chair.

He said 80 percent of the disasters faced by the country are rendered by climate change. However, keeping in view the disaster risk to the country it was necessary to have a unified umbrella to deal with the lurking climate change impacts and threats.

PMD, he said had required moderation in line with the developing trends and climatic risks faced by the country.

Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to shift PMD from Aviation Division to the MoCC, he added.

Amin said the international researches had claimed for 90 percent losses during disasters and extreme climate change interventions mainly due to wrong infrastructure being developed. "We have written to the Ministry of Planning and Development to include climate risk component in the project concepts (PC-1) of every mega project to ensure climate and disaster risk resilience," he added.

The Adviser briefed the Committee on the ministry's performance and ongoing projects being taken up for the past one year.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the public response on plastic bags was commendable and the ministry would take strict action against fake bio-degradable plastic bags distributors which was illegal.

NDMA, Member Disaster Risk Reduction Idris Mehsud delivered a detailed presentation on disaster management and risk reduction initiatives and impending risks to the country. He also informed the committee regarding in time measures and stock of relief items to assist the communities in disaster.

However, the chairperson Senator Sitara Ayaz and the members of the committee expressed their resentment over the absence of Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority.

However, the committee recommended to merge ERRA and other emergency response bodies into NDMA, Parliamentarians Caucus on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management to be made active and its regular meetings should be held and a detailed briefing by NDMA to members of the committee regarding its interventions.

More Stories From Pakistan

