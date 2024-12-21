NDMA Predicts Light Rainfall In Federal Capital On Mon-Tue
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday forecasted cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the Potohar region, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, and northeastern parts of Punjab, on December 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday).
According to NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) weather projection for December 21-26, cold and dry conditions are expected across most parts of Punjab. Smog and fog will likely persist in the plains through December 26, 2024, potentially reducing visibility and impacting travel.
In Balochistan and Sindh, cold and dry weather is predicted throughout the forecast period, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to experience cold conditions with isolated rainfall in various areas.
Snowfall is likely over the province’s hilly regions.
Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are forecasted to see mainly cold weather, with isolated rain and snowfall over the hills.
The NDMA has advised local authorities, emergency responders, and the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period.
Residents of northern and hilly areas are urged to exercise caution while traveling due to the risk of slippery roads and reduced visibility. Meanwhile, people in smog-affected regions should limit outdoor exposure and adopt protective measures in low-visibility conditions.
The NDMA recommended using the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for updates on alerts, safety guidelines, and weather-related information.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA predicts light rainfall in federal capital on Mon-Tue2 minutes ago
-
88 psychologists working on mental wellbeing of inmates: IG Prisons Farooq Nazir2 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating four Khwarjities22 minutes ago
-
Car-driving schools start in Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao42 minutes ago
-
Three die in Buner road mishap: Police52 minutes ago
-
Security framework strengthened in Batagram, DCC implements NAP policies1 hour ago
-
Chairperson CM Punjab Surveillance Directorate directs authorities to facilitate citizens at Licensi ..2 hours ago
-
Socioeconomic registry project launched2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations2 hours ago
-
Hari Welfare association organize youth Dialogue2 hours ago
-
IRI holds seminar on current state of teaching, research in Islamic Studies2 hours ago