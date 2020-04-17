UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Provide PPE For Doctors,medics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:21 PM

NDMA provide PPE for doctors,medics

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pak Army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pak Army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was present on the occasion.

PPE comprises face visors, face masks, gloves and sanitizers which would be distributed at hospitals for doctors and paramedics taking care of coronavirus patients.

Earlier,a meeting of Personal Protection Equipment Committee was held at DC Office under the chairmanship of ADC (headquarter) Afifa Shajia. Officers of health department and Medical Superintendents of different hospitals gave details about required equipment for doctors and paramedics.

Related Topics

Army Muhammad Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

209 new patients of coronavirus emerged in last 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas Kafalat programme: 670.1mln disbursed in 6 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves recruitment of 10000 const ..

4 minutes ago

US announces $8 mln more support to help Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 fatality rate in Pakistan still 'very low ..

9 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 988 poi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.