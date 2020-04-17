NDMA provide PPE for doctors,medics

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pak Army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was present on the occasion.

PPE comprises face visors, face masks, gloves and sanitizers which would be distributed at hospitals for doctors and paramedics taking care of coronavirus patients.

Earlier,a meeting of Personal Protection Equipment Committee was held at DC Office under the chairmanship of ADC (headquarter) Afifa Shajia. Officers of health department and Medical Superintendents of different hospitals gave details about required equipment for doctors and paramedics.