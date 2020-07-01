NDMA provides 1.43 million PPEs to hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided 1.424699 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to hospitals across the country amid onward distribution among doctors and Health Care Workers (HCWs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided 1.424699 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to hospitals across the country amid onward distribution among doctors and Health Care Workers (HCWs).

According to spokesman of NDMA, the distribution of tenth tranche of PPEs was being transported to all provinces.

Right now PPEs transportation was continuing to Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Balochistan has so far been provided 121, 986 masks of different sizes, 5,811 safety suits, 32,885 medical gowns face shields, surgical caps, gloves, plastic shoes, shows cover and safety goggles to hospitals.

Similarly, Gilgti-Baltistan has been sent 55,950 masks of different sizes, 3,385 to safety suits, 15,069 medical gowns, face shields, surgical caps, gloves, plastic shoes, shows cover and safety goggles.