NDMA Provides 40,000 COVID Diagnosis Kits To Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:02 PM

NDMA provides 40,000 COVID diagnosis kits to provinces

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided some 40,000 COVID test kits to the provinces for immediate diagnosis of the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided some 40,000 COVID test kits to the provinces for immediate diagnosis of the virus.

According to spokesperson, the airports have been provided 20,000 the kits for diagnosis of coronavirus.

Some 80,000 PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) kits have also been provided to the provinces.

More Stories From Pakistan

