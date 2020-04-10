UrduPoint.com
NDMA Provides Additional Supplies Of Medical Equipment To Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant. General Muhammad Afzal Friday said additional supplies of safety equipment were provided to the hospitals of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant. General Muhammad Afzal Friday said additional supplies of safety equipment were provided to the hospitals of Balochistan.

The equipment provided to Balochistan included 5,000 surgical and 324 N-95 masks, 615 protective suits and 4,610 surgical gloves, 235 sterilized gowns, 292 shoe covers, 319 surgical caps and 83 face shields were provided, said a press release.

General Afzal said additional supplies were already sent for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.

"Emergency measures are being taken to deliver protective equipment to doctors and medical staff," he added.

"Additional supplies will also be delivered to all hospitals across the country in the next two days. NDMA is purchasing medical equipment from every possible means." Large quantities of goods are being purchased from China.

Chairman NDMA informed: "Today, a 777 aircraft arrived Pakistan carrying medical and protective equipment from China. Another aircraft will be arriving in the next two days with more medical equipment."He mentioned that all Provincial and Regional Disaster Management Authorities were being provided medical equipment and supplies beyond their demand.

