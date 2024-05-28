NDMA Provides Helicopters For Extinguishing Fire At Trail 3 & 5
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday provided helicopters to control the fire on Trail 3 and 5 of the Margalla Hills National Park.
According to the NDMA spokesperson, the 6th Aviation Squadron and helicopters of the Pakistan Army were assisting in putting out the fire.
The fire broke out at three places between Trail 3 and 5, near Quaid-e-Azam University and Saidpur.
The teams on the ground are facing difficulties in extinguishing the fire whereas the reasons for the fire could not be known yet.
"Like natural factors, human activities also caused forest fires, people should be careful," he said.
