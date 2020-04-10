NDMA provides medical equipment to 33 hospitals in Punjab

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided additional protective equipment to doctors and medical staff of 33 hospitals in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided additional protective equipment to doctors and medical staff of 33 hospitals in Punjab province.

The medical safety equipment provided to Punjab included 40,000 surgical and 2500 N-95 masks, 4,000 protective suits and 35,000 surgical gloves said NDMA spokesperson.

"Medicial equipment also includes 2,000 sterilize gowns, 2,237 shoe covers, 2545 surgical caps and 641 face shields."Moreover, additional supplies were already been sent for hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.