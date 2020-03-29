UrduPoint.com
NDMA Provides N95 Mask To All Provincial Disaster Management Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

NDMA provides N95 mask to all provincial disaster management authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided N95 masks donated by the Jack Ma Foundation of China to all provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs).

According to NDMA spokesperson, around 200,000 N95 masks were provided to PDMA Sindh.

"Around 75 thousand N95 masks have been given to PDMA Punjab.

Fifty thousand masks each were distributed among PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Federal capital, he added.

He said that fifteen thousand N95 masks had been provided to SDMA Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

