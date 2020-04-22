UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Provides PPE Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:29 PM

NDMA provides PPE Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Wednesday received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pakistan Army officer provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Wednesday received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pakistan Army officer provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

RPO Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHO Bilal Ahmed and officer of Pak army were present on the occasion.

The PPE included face mask, gloves, sanitizer and other articles. This PPE will be provided to hospitals for doctors and paramedics engaged for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The commissioner said that anti-coronavirus measures were being implemented vigorously across the division and the PPE provided by NDMA would be supplied to hospitals according to their needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Muhammad Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20KG opium seized, accused arrested in Mohmand

1 minute ago

AJK government effectively tackle coronavirus outb ..

1 minute ago

No new COVID-19 case appears in AJK: Minister

1 minute ago

Minister gives ration bags to deserving persons fr ..

1 minute ago

UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

4 minutes ago

Minister gives nod for establishing Organ Transpla ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.