NDMA provides PPE Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Wednesday received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Pakistan Army officer provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

RPO Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHO Bilal Ahmed and officer of Pak army were present on the occasion.

The PPE included face mask, gloves, sanitizer and other articles. This PPE will be provided to hospitals for doctors and paramedics engaged for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The commissioner said that anti-coronavirus measures were being implemented vigorously across the division and the PPE provided by NDMA would be supplied to hospitals according to their needs.