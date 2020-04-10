ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided personal protective equipment to doctors and paramedics of Balochistan.

In a tweet NDMA said that the PPEs sent to doctors and health workers of Balochistan including over 5,000 face masks, 324 N95 masks, 615 protective suits, 4,610 pairs of gloves, 319 surgical caps, 292 shoe covers, protective glasses and face shields.