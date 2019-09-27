UrduPoint.com
NDMA Provides Relief Items To Earthquake Survivors From Available Resources

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

NDMA provides relief items to earthquake survivors from available resources

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided relief items to the earthquake survivors from its available stock of resources kept in the warehouses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided relief items to the earthquake survivors from its available stock of resources kept in the warehouses.

According to NDMA official on Friday, after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 24, heavy damages were born by districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and district Jhelum.

The authority's National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) was activated after the incident to deal with the complaints and queries of earthquake victims for 24 hours, he added.

He informed that NDMA had extended non-food items to the victims in AJK whereas procured food items were also sent by the authority.

He told that the purpose NEOC was to coordinate disaster facing communities with quarters concerned to resolve their issues.

However, it had been observed that the people had been registering complaints whereas the officers on duty were facilitating the masses.

According to the authority's report on damages situation due to earthquake, as many as 38 people got perished and 723 were reported to be injured. Around 454 houses got damaged out of which 135 were severely damaged whereas the life and property losses were noted in Bhimber, Mirpur districts of AJK and damaged houses were reported in Jhelum district.

The relief items dispatched by NDMA, PDMAs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and SDMA included 1,820 tents, 2,600 blankets and quilts, 500 tarps, 200 plastic mats, 200 first aid kits, 475 kitchen sets, 200 hygiene kits, 800 mosquito nets, 4,500 ration packs (21kg) and 50,000 water bottles (1.5L).

The emergency operation centres of NDMA and AJK's SDMA were kept active round the clock for coordinating response operations in the affected areas.

On the directions of chairman of NDMA eight field teams had been deployed in the earthquake affected areas to conduct on-ground damage need assessment and to undertake direct coordination with relevant authorities.

It added that medical teams from PIMS consisting of nine doctors, three paramedics, three ambulances and 20 basic life saving medicines and surgical kits were deployed to district Mirpur and affected areas.

Polyclinic had mobilized a portable x-ray machine for use at DHQ Hospital Mirpur to help diagnose patients.

/395

