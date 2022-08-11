UrduPoint.com

NDMA Provides Relief Items To Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday continued to provide relief items to flood affected areas of the country especially Balochistan.

The NDMA ensured emergency assistance to the flood victims including ration and other necessary equipment, a news release said.

The relief equipment provided by the Authority included provision of ration packs for over 40,000 people, tents, mosquito nets and blankets for accommodation of 60,000 victims, it said.

The NDMA also provided 117 dewatering pumps for drainage of accumulated rain and floodwater from the localities.

However, during the emergency aid dispatch most of the aid was given to the affected areas of Balochistan. Moreover, 60,000 liters of drinking water was also provided to flood victims in Balochistan alongwith other aid items including kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray machines.

