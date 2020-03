NDMA provides relief items to set up quarantine in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday released relief items for establishing a quarantine to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday released relief items for establishing a quarantine to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan.

"This equipment is provided for the establishment of the Quarantine Center at Chaman and Taftan borders," said NDMA spokesperson.

NDMA had provided the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) Balochistan around 600 tents, 1200 tarpaulins and 3500 blankets.