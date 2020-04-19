UrduPoint.com
NDMA Provides Third Consignment Of Protective Equipment To GB Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

NDMA provides third consignment of protective equipment to GB hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided third consignment of protective equipment for doctors and medical staff in hospitals of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

According to NDMA spokesperson, the protective equipment was being supplied nationwide whereas medical goods were given to hospitals in Gilgit-Baltistan this morning.

"The goods supplied today include 345,500 surgical masks and 962 N-95 masks, 6,929 protective suits, 3,161 gloves and 175 pairs of ICU shoes, 4,958 surgical caps, 3,767 shoe covers and 1577 protective gowns," he added.

He said that 2000 Bio Hazard suits, 500 body bags and 50 safety boxes also included in the consignment.

50 bottles of one liter, 1500 bottles of 150 ml sanitizers and 30 bottles of methanol and 3500 bottles of handwash were also sent, he said.

The medical equipment for rest of the provinces would be provided within the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan

