NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipment to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided third tranche of protective equipment or doctors and medical staff in hospitals across the country.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the protective equipment was supplied to the hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The goods supplied include 150,000 surgical masks, 4,171 N-95 masks, over 30,000 safety suits, 13,700 gloves and 400 pairs of ICU shoes." Around 21,487 surgical caps, 16,322 shoe covers, 4500 Bio Hazard suits and 500 body bags were also provided in the medical equipment, he added.

There protective equipment also includes 1,750 safety goggles, 659 face shields and 100 thermal guns.

"Aroubd100 bottles of hand sanitizer of one liter, 2500 bottles of sanitizer of 150 ml and 300 bottles of methanol and 5000 handwash are also sent for doctors and paramedics of hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."However, the protective equipment in other provinces' hospitals and medical staff would be shipped within next 48 hours.