Open Menu

NDMA Puts All Major Cities On Alert As Torrential Rains May Cause Urban Flooding In Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

NDMA puts all major cities on alert as torrential rains may cause Urban Flooding in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated more monsoon rains from August 18th (evening/night) to August 19th with occasional gaps, whereas torrential rains during the forecast period might lead to Heavy Downpour causing urban flooding in all major cities and urban centers across the country.

The low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 18th and 19th might face urban flooding due to heavy torrential rains, a news release said.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Google Alert Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera August All From Rains

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

32 minutes ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

1 hour ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

3 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan