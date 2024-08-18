NDMA puts all major cities on alert as torrential rains may cause Urban Flooding in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated more monsoon rains from August 18th (evening/night) to August 19th with occasional gaps, whereas torrential rains during the forecast period might lead to Heavy Downpour causing urban flooding in all major cities and urban centers across the country.

The low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 18th and 19th might face urban flooding due to heavy torrential rains, a news release said.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.