NDMA, Reckitt and Benckiser to carry out antiseptic spray in major cities to combat COVID-19

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Reckitt and Benckiser would execute disinfectant spray in three major cities under public private partnership as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Reckitt and Benckiser would execute disinfectant spray in three major cities under public private partnership as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to spokesman of the authority, an agreement had been inked on Monday with a company Reckitt and Benckiser to perform disinfectant sprays in vulnerable areas of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to combat COVID-19.

The agreement was signed by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and chief executive officer of Reckitt and Benckiser in a ceremony.

According to the agreement, the company would carry out disinfectant spray in vulnerable areas and public places indicated by the NDMA.

The bactericide spray would also be conducted in the hospitals and public places on priority basis.