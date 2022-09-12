UrduPoint.com

NDMA Refutes Misinformation Circulating On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a clarification on misinformation circulating on social media regarding the selling of relief items from the UK.

The NDMA statement received here, said, "This is to clarify that there is no authenticity in the news circulating on Social Media about the selling of flour bags received from the United Kingdom.

"The government and NDMA had not received any relief or assistance from the United Kingdom containing or consisting of flour bags, the NDMA further said.

