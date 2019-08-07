NDMA releases 21.28 tons food items in rains affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a total of 21.28 tons of food items to the Monsoon rains and floods' affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a total of 21.28 tons of food items to the Monsoon rains and floods' affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to NDMA official, the authority had released 500 tents, 2.1 tons food items, 800 blankets where the relief items provided to KP included 27 tents, 4.25 tons food goods, Balochistan 50 tents, 1 ton food items, Gilgit Baltistan 43 tents, 2.93 tons food, 95 blankets, 96 plastic mats and 150 tents to AJK with 11 tons food items, 200 blankets, 200 plastic mats and 100 sleeping bags.

The overall relief items released yet were 770 tents, 21.28 tons, 1095 blankets, 296 plastic mats and 100 sleeping bags, he added.

Monsoon rains/wind-thunderstorm forecast for the southern half of the country, from Friday to Monday He mentioned that the Met office had informed that a well-marked monsoon low pressure had formed over North Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas which would likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of August 9, 2019.

However, under the influence of this weather system widespread rains and wind-thunderstorms were expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

"Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorms are also expected in Zhob, Kalat, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana Divisions during the period." The Met office report, he said had underscored isolated moderate to heavy falls were also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions from Friday (night) to Sunday, he added.

He mentioned that NDMA in its daily advisory had warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad Divisions on Friday (night) to Sunday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

He noted that all concerned authorities were advised to remain ALERT and take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of life or property.

Meanwhile, respective provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) would coordinate with concerned departments, National Highways Authority, Frontier Works Organization and Construction and Works department for restoration of roads in case of any blockage or obstruction.

The tourists should be apprised about weather forecast and the relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholder in the light of fresh weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with NDMA, he added.

/395