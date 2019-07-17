UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Releases Relief Items For Neelum Valley Affected: Brig Mukhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

NDMA releases relief items for Neelum Valley affected: Brig Mukhtar

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released relief items for the Neelum Valley affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released relief items for the Neelum Valley affected people.

According to statement issued here on Wednesday, NDMA spokesperson Brig Mukhtar Ahmed said that the relief items provided till date included 500 tents, 800 blankets and 100 food bags sent to State Disaster Management Authority.

He said that each household would be given 21 kilogrammes (kg) nonfood items comprising necessary eatable goods. The ration bag included 10 kg flour, 2 kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2kg ghee, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg skimmed milk, salt, tea, spices and pack of matchboxes, he added.

"These ration bags have been transferred to Leswa where it will be distributed among the survivors of the cloudburst and flashflood occurred in the Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir," Brig Mukhtar said.

Related Topics

Mukhtar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister awards prizes to players

2 minutes ago

Rangers set up free Medical Camp

2 minutes ago

Karachi University Business School announces admis ..

3 minutes ago

Survey ordered to identify illegal commercial stru ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Say Lack of MH17 Crash Cu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.