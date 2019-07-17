NDMA releases relief items for Neelum Valley affected: Brig Mukhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released relief items for the Neelum Valley affected people.

According to statement issued here on Wednesday, NDMA spokesperson Brig Mukhtar Ahmed said that the relief items provided till date included 500 tents, 800 blankets and 100 food bags sent to State Disaster Management Authority.

He said that each household would be given 21 kilogrammes (kg) nonfood items comprising necessary eatable goods. The ration bag included 10 kg flour, 2 kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2kg ghee, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg skimmed milk, salt, tea, spices and pack of matchboxes, he added.

"These ration bags have been transferred to Leswa where it will be distributed among the survivors of the cloudburst and flashflood occurred in the Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir," Brig Mukhtar said.