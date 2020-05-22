UrduPoint.com
NDMA Rescuers Start Rescue And Search Operation At Plane Crash Site

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:58 PM

NDMA rescuers start rescue and search operation at plane crash site

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had immediately started the rescue and search operation of the plane crash site in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had immediately started the rescue and search operation of the plane crash site in Karachi.

According to spokesman of NDMA,the search and rescue teams of NDMA has rushed to the aircraft's crash site and immediately started assisting the affected people as well as local administration.

NDMA is in close contact with the local administration, Pakistan Army and aviation authorities.

The first priority is to rescue the population of the crash area, said a press release.

